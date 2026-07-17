Former tech files suit after Silfab Solar reports safety violation response

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Silfab Solar is claiming that a former employee, Jason Rhoades, breached his duty of loyalty and may owe the company damages.

This new development comes in response to a wrongful termination lawsuit Rhoades filed last year, alleging he was fired after reporting unsafe conditions at the plant.

Rhoades, a former quality control technician, filed his lawsuit last year claiming he was terminated after reporting unsafe plant conditions to the fire marshal.

That report led to a surprise visit by York County officials and a stop-work order, which stated that construction at the site was being carried out in a dangerous and unsafe manner.

Attorney Cam Halford, representing Rhoades, is speaking out against Silfab Solar’s latest claims.

“Yes, I do oppose it. I’ve asked my client for authorization to oppose it,” Halford said regarding Silfab’s new motion.

Silfab’s court filings claim Rhoades lied about past terminations on his employment record.

The company stated it “would not have hired an applicant with a documented history of policy violations, insubordination and discriminatory harassment.”

Silfab also alleges Rhoades communicated with the media and a neighborhood group, CAGI, which the company claims was against its policies.

Silfab contends that Rhoades’ alleged conduct breached his duty of loyalty and entitles the company to an award of punitive damages.

Halford challenged Silfab’s stance, stating, “My response to that is show me your employer handbook or show me any contractual provision because unless they got some specific policy point to hear what they’re angry about is Mr. Rhoades reported them to the fire marshal. That’s why he got fired.”

This legal dispute follows previous issues for Silfab Solar. In March, the company had to cease all operations after two chemical leaks.

The incidents sparked outrage in Fort Mill, and a nearby elementary school closed for days following the leaks.

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