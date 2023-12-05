Former Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan sues bank over $34M stock awards

CHARLOTTE — Former Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Tim Sloan is suing the bank he once led for more than $34 million, claiming the company called off stock grants he was promised after his 2019 retirement.

Sloan, who filed his lawsuit on Dec. 1 in the Superior Court of California, joined San Francisco-based Wells Fargo over three decades ago and served as CEO from 2016 to 2019. He took the helm in the wake of Wells Fargo’s notorious fake-accounts scandal when the company was grappling with regulatory and compliance issues, “which he inherited when he became CEO,” the 76-page lawsuit states.

