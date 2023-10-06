Former YMCA worker charged with child sex crimes now accused of abuse at Camp Thunderbird

CHARLOTTE — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte said officials are contacting parents and caregivers of campers who were assigned a cabin at Camp Thunderbird with a former YMCA worker accused of child sex crimes.

Elijah Donato was arrested earlier this week in eastern North Carolina. He is accused of sexually exploiting and taking indecent liberties with a child who he was babysitting, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department in New Hanover County.

Since his arrest earlier this week, The YMCA of Greater Charlotte got a report of alleged abuse involving a camper at Camp Thunderbird, the organization stated Thursday night.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened, and our prayers are with the children and families affected by these alleged actions,” officials with the YMCA stated in a release.

Donato worked at the Harris YMCA also.

Donato doesn’t work with the YMCA and is banned from its properties and events.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte sent notification letters to families from Camp Thunderbird and the Harris YMCA. It’s also cooperating with the law enforcement agencies involved.

“At the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a core priority,” the organization stated in the news release. “We are committed to providing a safe environment to every person in our programs, most importantly children who are entrusted to our care. We have a series of measures in place to keep kids safe, and we will continue reviewing our policies to ensure they align with top industry practices.”

