Former York County sheriff charged after crashing into pole, fleeing the scene

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson was arrested and booked into the York County Detention Center on Monday morning for getting into a wreck and not reporting it, according to court documents.

Tolson was driving a vehicle on Sunday on Airport Road in Rock Hill when it left the road and hit a telephone pole and fence, according to an arrest warrant.The former sheriff fled the scene.

He was charged with traffic/ striking fixtures on or adjacent to a highway -- failure to report.

Tolson later released on a personal recognizance bond. the South Carolina Highway Patrol is heading the investigation.

VIDEO: Family, police plead for justice in killing of man ambushed in York