Former youth basketball coach charged with more child sex crimes

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A former youth basketball coach has been charged with more child sex crimes as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Detectives at the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they worked with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to bring the charges against Jamoszio Shabaun Burch.

In Stanly County, Burch was charged with two counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

In March, Anson County investigators charged Burch with one count of human trafficking of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with children.

Burch is being held at the Montgomery County jail. Authorities haven’t released any information about what led to the charges.

In March, Channel 9 learned Burch had been the coach of several local basketball teams, including the AAU-affiliated NC Jayhawks and at Union Academy in Monroe. He spoke with Channel 9 back in 2021 when he was working with the Jayhawks, and photos shared on social media show him coaching with Union Academy.

Union Academy sent a statement to Channel 9, saying the school was aware of the recent arrest. Burch was identified as a “former assistant varsity basketball coach.”

“Burch’s contract expired at the end of the recent basketball season and was not renewed,” Union Academy said in a statement. “He is no longer affiliated with UA. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Investigators in Stanly County told Channel 9 a few juveniles came forward but they believe there is “a lot more.”

