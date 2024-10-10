Fort Mill man arrested for distribution of child sexual abuse material

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill man has been arrested in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to 33-year-old Ian Kelly Sanders.

An investigation revealed that Sanders distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Sanders was taken into custody on Wednesday. He has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

This offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

