Fort Mill Parkway intersection gets new safety signal

FORT MILL, S.C. — A new traffic signal has been installed on Fort Mill Parkway near Catawba Ridge High School, addressing long-standing safety concerns.

The signal at the intersection with Nims Village Drive was installed on Wednesday and is currently flashing yellow, with full operation scheduled for next Friday.

The installation follows a serious injury to crossing guard Leslie Richardson in 2024 while she was directing traffic at the intersection.

This safety improvement required an investment of $370,000 for its engineering, installation, and operation.

The project received support from the town of Fort Mill, school leaders, and local lawmakers, who advocated for its implementation.

Earlier this year, local police officers replaced crossing guards at the intersection in an effort to improve safety.

However, some parents still considered the situation dangerous, noting that some drivers failed to slow down for the officers.

Karrin Russo, a parent, expressed her relief regarding the new installation.

“I personally am happy, regardless of how much it costs, because I think it’s helping and saving people’s actual lives,” Russo said.

The new traffic signal, which is currently flashing yellow, is scheduled to become fully operational next Friday.

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