Fort Mill rated one of America’s ‘fastest-growing’ towns, Business Insider says

FORT MILL, S.C. — Growth is prevalent all over Charlotte, and the Queen City’s neighbor just over the South Carolina border is no exception.

Fort Mill landed on Business Insider’s newest list of the fastest-growing cities and towns in the U.S.

Coming in at number 13, Fort Mill saw an 8.8% jump in population from 2022 to 2023, according to Business Insider.

Most of the fastest-growing towns are in the south, with Texas largely dominating the list. No North Carolina cities made an appearance.

Check the rankings at Business Insider.

(WATCH: $204M school bond passes in Fort Mill)

$204M school bond passes in Fort Mill

©2024 Cox Media Group