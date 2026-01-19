Fort Mill resident opposes shared-use path through her property

FORT MILL, S.C. — Diane Davis, a resident in Fort Mill, is opposing the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s plans for a shared-use path on New Gray Rock Road, which is intended for bicycles, golf carts, and pedestrians.

The path is being proposed to increase safety and access to Catawba Park, but Davis argues it will cut through her property.

The SCDOT’s proposed multipurpose trail aims to enhance connectivity for Fort Mill and Tega Cay residents, allowing them to travel to Catawba Park while avoiding heavy traffic.

Local residents generally support the project, citing safety concerns related to existing roadway conditions.

Davis highlighted her strong opposition to the path, questioning, “Why on earth would you draw it to come this way, especially through my front yard?”

Davis has received a letter from SCDOT indicating that her land is necessary for completing the project, with an offer of more than $11,000.

However, she expressed that this amount is insufficient, stating, “Really, $100,000 wouldn’t be enough. I don’t want it.”

She asserts that the project’s planned route poses a direct threat to her property, explaining, “It’s gonna run 10 feet toward my house and come right back through here.. and it’s gonna run right through my driveway.”

This concern highlights the potential difficulties the path poses not only to Davis but also to her ability to safely access her residence.

SCDOT officials, who were reached out to during the interview, declined to comment on the project, stating they would provide answers after the holiday.

Meanwhile, Davis hopes to retain her property as officials from Tega Cay are also expected to respond post-holiday.

VIDEO: New apartment complex could be built under CLT airplane path

New apartment complex could be built under CLT airplane path

©2026 Cox Media Group