Fort Mill School District opens enrollment to employees living outside district

FORT MILL, S.C. — Starting next school year, employees who live outside the boundary lines will be able to enroll their kids in the Fort Mill school district.

According to the Rock Hill Herald, the school board approved the change recently.

It would let the kids of the district employees from Charlotte, Rock Hill, and other communities enroll.

Parents would pay a $500 fee if they live in South Carolina and $1,500 if they live in North Carolina.

