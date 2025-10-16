Fort Mill Schools to discuss new sites and air quality concerns

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is inviting parents to join them for an update on the new Flint Hill elementary and middle school sites.

Citadel EHS, an environmental consulting firm, will present its findings from an air quality test at the schools, because of their proximity to Silfab Solar’s new manufacturing plant.

Parents will be allowed to ask the school board and Citadel members questions.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Nation Ford High School auditorium.

