New safety steps proposed for Fort Mill school near solar panel plant

New safety measures are being proposed for Flint Hill Elementary School in Fort Mill due to its proximity to a solar panel manufacturing plant.

A recent environmental report by Citadel EHS, an environmental consulting firm, has outlined several recommendations to ensure the safety of students and staff at Flint Hill Elementary School, which is located near the Silfab Solar manufacturing plant.

District spokesman Joe Burke stated that the district intends to implement the recommendations from the Citadel EHS report.

“That wo rk is now gonna be underway,” Burke said. “We are going to make sure everything is in alignment with their facility as well too.”

The report suggests creating detailed coordinated response protocols for potential emergency scenarios.

It also recommends establishing official emergency response agreements with Silfab and the county, and practicing these responses with school leaders and county emergency workers.

Additionally, the report includes various air and water quality suggestions to further ensure safety.

