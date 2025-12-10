Fort Mill school leaders concerned over new transfer policy

FORT MILL, S.C. — Leaders in Fort Mill say they’re concerned about a new state law that will allow students to transfer to any school district, even if they don’t live there.

School leaders are waiting for state education officials to lay out the guidelines, but Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry talked to locals who have dealt with overcrowding for years now.

They say Fort Mill has grown so much over the years because of the quality of schools here. Some people wonder if the quality of education will change with this new law.

“I think it’s a terrible idea,” said Krista Chartier.

Chartier voiced her concerns about South Carolina’s new school choice law. It would require districts to accept interdistrict student transfers. The policy also says school districts must post available capacity for transfers on its website.

“I would expect we’ll have a high number of students applying to come to the district,” said Joe Burke, the chief communications officer for Fort Mill Schools.

Burke says that could pose challenges for a fast-growing district like Fort Mill.

"The fear is you let students come in, new development opens, and then all of a sudden you’re overcrowded and you have to build another school," Burke said.

District leaders just opened a new elementary school this year, and a new middle school is slated to open next year. Those schools were paid for by local tax dollars, which is one reason state lawmaker and Fort Mill resident David Martin voted against the measure.

“We’re the ones paying for the increased infrastructure costs to maintain the great schools for all the people moving here to Fort Mill,” Martin said. “I do not believe the majority of people in Fort Mill support school choice.”

Tuesday night, the school board voted to allow district employees who live outside of the school district to move their kids to Fort Mill Schools starting next year. As for everyone else, the state board of education is currently working on guidelines that will help districts understand how this new transfer policy should work.

