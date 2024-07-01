Parents face murder charges for 1-year-old Catawba County girl’s death

CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — The parents of a 1-year-old girl are charged with murder after she ingested fentanyl at their home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lucas Shayne Scronce and Jennifer Denise Clay were arrested and charged with murder for the death of their 16-month-old daughter, Ivy Clay.

The case was opened back in February. Deputies were called on Feb. 7 to a home on Short Road in Newton. When they arrived, they found Ivy, who had died.

After looking into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death, investigators arrested Scronce on Feb. 9 and charged him with trafficking in opium. They brought the charge after finding drugs at the home, which Scronce and Clay shared with Ivy.

Ivy’s autopsy report was released on June 18, the sheriff’s office said. Her cause of death is listed as the toxic effects of fentanyl and the manner of death is homicide.

Deputies believe the fentanyl Ivy ingested was at the home.

Scronce and Clay are being held in jail without bond for the murder charges. They’re expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“Ivy’s needless and tragic death further demonstrates the deadly effects of fentanyl,” Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown said in a statement. “We have asked our District Attorney to hold Ivy’s parents fully accountable for her murder. We are seeking justice for Ivy.”

