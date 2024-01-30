Foul-smelling algae in Lake Norman prompts community discussion

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A community meeting is being held Tuesday night to talk about the foul-smelling bacteria that has popped up in Lake Norman.

The discussion on lyngbya cyanobacteria, which is a blue-green algae, will be at 6 p.m. at The Peninsula Club in Cornelius.

The unusual bacteria, which recently was seen floating on about 10 acres of water, negatively impacts swimmers, pets, and personal watercrafts, officials said.

State officials recommend that people and their pets stay away from it.

Residents want the problem taken care of by April before people flock to the lake and they want the state to pay for it.

“It manifested itself mainly on hole 18,” said resident Butch English. “I didn’t know what it was. It didn’t look normal. It looks ugly. It almost looks like feces, if you will, but I couldn’t smell it or anything.”

