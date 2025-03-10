Founder of church faces sexual offense charges, involving a child

WAXHAW, N.C. — A man who founded Greater Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Waxhaw is facing charges on child sex crimes.

Waymon Jordan, 79, who was also the senior pastor, has been arrested and charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The investigation began in late February when detectives received reports of a child sexual assault in the Waxhaw area. Over several weeks, detectives conducted numerous interviews and gathered critical evidence that led to the identification and arrest of Jordan.

The incidents happened in 2022 when the victim was under the age of 15.

It is unclear if the two knew each other.

One woman, who didn’t want to show her face, said Jordan has a large family.

She isn’t convinced that a man in his 70s, who is so loved in the community, is capable of the crimes.

“Hes’ great,” the woman said. “Great musician. Great at what he is teaching. He’s been hands on with the youth for so long. It’s just so hard.”

Waymon Jordan

Another community resident didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt.

“You don’t mess with kids. I don’t care who you are,” she said. “Honestly, I hope he never preaches again.”

After his arrest, Jordan was processed into the Union County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $200,000.

He was able to post bond and has since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.