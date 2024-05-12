Four-alarm fire causes heavy damage to Salisbury apartment complex

SALISBURY, N.C. — A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a Salisbury apartment building on Sunday.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, just after noon, crews were sent to a complex on Hamilton Drive off Sunset Drive.

Multiple other agencies helped Salisbury including departments from Rowan County and Kannapolis.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Details are limited.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

