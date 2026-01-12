Multiple organizations participate in ‘ICE OUT For Good’ event in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — On Sunday afternoon, there was a large protest with hundreds showing up to condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The event started at First Ward Park and featured music and multiple speakers.

Supporters took to the streets and marched through Uptown on North Tryon Street.

There was a coalition of groups behind this effort including Indivisible Charlotte, Carolina’s Migrant Network and the Poor People’s Campaign.

Organizers believe that at least 1,500 people participated, most of whom were motivated by the killing or Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

“I’m deeply saddened by what happened to Ms. Good and as I watch more and more videos as I’m sure many people are doing, I’m so troubled by the rush to false judgement that our administration...” said demonstrator Julie Fosbinder.

We reached out to the state GOP for a response to these concerns and officials said, “These efforts by the radical left to demonize the brave men and women sworn to enforce the law is shameful and should stop immediately.”

WATCH: Confusion and accusations of racial profiling after ICE stops brothers’ car

Confusion and accusations of racial profiling after ICE stops brothers’ car

©2026 Cox Media Group