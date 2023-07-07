Four vehicle crash leads to airlift of 76-year-old

HICKORY, N.C. — A 76-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Hickory involving four vehicles.

The wreck happened on 2nd Avenue Northeast around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say a minivan flipped after striking the back of a pickup truck.

Firefighters broke the windshield of the vehicle in order to rescue her.

She was airlifted from the parking lot of Hickory High School Friday morning.

