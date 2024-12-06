Fraud expert warns about online scams ahead of holidays

CHARLOTTE — Online shopping can be an efficient way to get everything you need for the holidays, but fraud experts warn there are scammers lurking everywhere, trying to rip you off.

A big culprit is advertisements on social media, but you should also be on the lookout from text messages that appear to be from package carriers like UPS and FedEx.

You should also keep close eye on your gift card purchases, and make sure you’re not buying a gift card that has already been tampered with.

In the video at the top of this page, a fraud expert gives advice on how you can prevent being scammed, and what to do if you become a victim.

