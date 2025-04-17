Free clinic at Wingate University supports new mothers and their babies

WINGATE, N.C. — There’s a new free health clinic on Wingate University’s campus.

It’s aimed at supporting pregnant women, moms, and their babies.

Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis visited the WoMB (Women-Mother-Baby) Clinic and discovered it’s unlike anything else in the area.

The clinic is a passion project for the four occupational therapists who founded it this year.

“I think there’s a lot of room for growth in how we support moms before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and after pregnancy,” Dr. Patee Tomsic, one of the clinic’s founders, told Channel 9. “I think the hard part is, what are we going to do about it?”

Dr. Tomsic, Dr. Reeti Douglas, and their colleagues are chipping away at the issue here. It’s a one-stop-shop to help with infant development in addition to lactation, mental health, pelvic floor and other occupational therapy needs that come with motherhood.

“Motherhood is the most joyful, rewarding experience and somehow also very isolating a lot of times, and it is full of things that you are told are very common: ‘oh, everyone has this pain…everyone experiences these baby blues.’ And the reality is that, yes, these things are common, but they don’t have to be your reality,” Dr. Tomsic said.

“As moms, I think we always prioritize our kids first and having that place [where] I’m prioritizing my kid but at the same time, I’m able to prioritize myself as well,” Dr. Douglas said.

Their goal is to support the more rural areas of Union and Anson counties where resources can be limited.

“At the end of the day, we just want moms to feel good within themselves,” Dr. Tomsic said.

Dads are also welcome if they have questions or concerns about their infant’s development.

And if you don’t live in Anson or Union counties, or can’t travel but could use their support, the doctors said to contact them. They can do telehealth and possibly connect you with other, closer resources.

Click here for more information about the clinic.

