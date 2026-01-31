Restaurants provide free meals for 1st responders during winter storm

CHARLOTTE — Jersey Mike’s Subs and Dave’s Hot Chicken are providing free meals to first responders as winter weather impacts the greater Charlotte area. The initiative aims to support emergency personnel working through hazardous conditions this weekend.
Participating locations will offer one complimentary meal per responder while supplies last. While the restaurants intend to operate during regular hours, management may adjust schedules as needed to ensure the safety of staff and guests.
The complimentary offer is available to police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other emergency personnel. Each responder is eligible for one meal during the initiative.
One meal per responder. Hours and service options (dine-in, takeout, or delivery) may vary by location based on weather conditions.
Participating locations and winter weather hours:
Jersey Mikes Subs
- 6580 Old Monroe Rd. E, Indian Trail
- 3116 Weddington Rd., Matthews
- 4833 Berewick Town Center Dr., Charlotte
- 10110 Johnston Rd. #14, Charlotte
- 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. #100, Matthews
- 7828 Rea Rd, Suite A., Charlotte
- 2836 W Hwy 74., Monroe
- 1300 East Blvd., Charlotte
- 7028 Brighton Park Dr., Mint Hill
- 8121 Kensington Dr., Waxhaw
- 13651 Providence Rd., Weddington
- 1630 Oakhurst Commons Dr., Charlotte
- 7741 Colony Rd. A6, Charlotte
- 8837 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte
- 3609 South Blvd., Charlotte
- Ballantyne Commons East, 15105 John J Delaney Dr., Charlotte
Daves Hot Chicken
- 8932 J M Keynes Dr. #100, Charlotte
- 1300 The Plaza, Charlotte
- 2476 Cheery Road, Rock Hill
- 1949 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
- 9711 Northlake Centre Pkwy., Suite A, Charlotte
