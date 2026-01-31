Restaurants provide free meals for 1st responders during winter storm

CHARLOTTE — Jersey Mike’s Subs and Dave’s Hot Chicken are providing free meals to first responders as winter weather impacts the greater Charlotte area. The initiative aims to support emergency personnel working through hazardous conditions this weekend.

Participating locations will offer one complimentary meal per responder while supplies last. While the restaurants intend to operate during regular hours, management may adjust schedules as needed to ensure the safety of staff and guests.

The complimentary offer is available to police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other emergency personnel. Each responder is eligible for one meal during the initiative.

One meal per responder. Hours and service options (dine-in, takeout, or delivery) may vary by location based on weather conditions.

Participating locations and winter weather hours:

Jersey Mikes Subs

6580 Old Monroe Rd. E, Indian Trail

3116 Weddington Rd., Matthews

4833 Berewick Town Center Dr., Charlotte

10110 Johnston Rd. #14, Charlotte

1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. #100, Matthews

7828 Rea Rd, Suite A., Charlotte

2836 W Hwy 74., Monroe

1300 East Blvd., Charlotte

7028 Brighton Park Dr., Mint Hill

8121 Kensington Dr., Waxhaw

13651 Providence Rd., Weddington

1630 Oakhurst Commons Dr., Charlotte

7741 Colony Rd. A6, Charlotte

8837 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte

3609 South Blvd., Charlotte

Ballantyne Commons East, 15105 John J Delaney Dr., Charlotte

Daves Hot Chicken

8932 J M Keynes Dr. #100, Charlotte

1300 The Plaza, Charlotte

2476 Cheery Road, Rock Hill

1949 Battleground Ave., Greensboro

9711 Northlake Centre Pkwy., Suite A, Charlotte

FORECAST: Meteorologist Keith Monday’s Saturday morning update

FORECAST: Meteorologist Keith Monday's Saturday morning update

©2026 Cox Media Group