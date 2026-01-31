SNOW DAY UPDATES: Heavy snow falls on Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — The Carolinas are waking up to a winter wonderland after heavy bands of snow started falling early Saturday morning.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team is expecting at least 3-6″ of snow in Charlotte, and the snow is expected to last until around 8 p.m. In addition to the snow, we’re also looking at high wind gusts for the area, and that will bring wind chills that could reach single-digits overnight into Sunday.

We have reporters throughout the area to report on conditions, and we’re keeping an eye on the roads as snow is expected to create hazardous conditions. Stay updated on this article throughout the day Saturday.

6:30 a.m. - Crashes are being reported along interstates and thoroughfares in Charlotte. No major road closures have been reported at this time.

At this time, we’ve seen about an inch of snow accumulation in Charlotte, but some areas out east have seen more stack up already.

5 a.m. - Our area is getting its first blast of wintry precipitation.

SNOW DAY: Heavy snow falls Saturday morning in the Carolinas

