GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is giving away free mini pools to keep dogs cool this summer.

A few months back, the department was given several mini-pools for animals in its shelter.

They had so many leftovers that they decided to share, according to the Gaston Gazette.

If you want one while supplies last, just head to the shelter on Business Park Court in Gastonia.

