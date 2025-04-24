Popular swimming, fishing area in Caldwell County closed this summer

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A popular swimming and fishing area in Caldwell County will be closed this summer.

The U.S. Forest Service said damage from Hurricane Helene and a road-widening project led to the decision at the Wilson Creek Gorge.

Over the years, Faherty reports the area has become so popular that on summer weekends, local sheriff’s deputies direct traffic near the gorge.

Faherty saw signs up at the entrance Thursday, letting visitors know that swimming, kayaking, and fishing are off limits.

Temporary fencing now blocks all the trails leading to the water, with damage from Helene still evident throughout the area.

Crews are still working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to clear debris and widen sections of Brown Mountain Beach Road.

The U.S. Forest Service said the temporary closure is to ensure public safety and support storm recovery operations.

“In the summer time, all the tourists come...it’s the biggest money-making season for us,” said Julie Larlemia, an employee at Collettsville General Store.

Some of the road project includes blasting out rocks in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers will also be there to work on the creek.

Officials said it could be September 1 before visitors are allowed back at the gorge.

