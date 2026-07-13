French winger ‘Maxi’ joins Charlotte FC, aims to become franchise legend

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC announced the club recently signed French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, or “Maxi,” on a three-year contract set to run through the 2028-29 season.

The 29-year-old joins Charlotte FC as a Designated Player after Wilfried Zaha’s recent departure.

Maximin most recently won a Coupe de France title with RC Lens, which was a first in club history. He also made a name for himself in the Premier League where he spent four seasons with Newcastle United, among other stops throughout his career.

“I really want to create a legacy here,” Maximin said of Charlotte FC. “That’s why I didn’t stay or make the decision to go with another club, because this club afforded me the opportunity to become a legend. That’s exactly what I want, and it’s exactly what I know I’m capable of doing.”

Club Sporting Director Zoran Krneta noted Maximin’s “creativity, speed, technical ability and flair” in a statement following the signing.

“Adding a player with his pedigree, experience, and winning mentality will bolster our attacking options and strengthen the team overall,” Krneta said.

Charlotte FC is currently on break for the World Cup, but the club is set to return July 22 when they face Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium.

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