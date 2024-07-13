Frenchy’s wine, beer shop debuts in South End

CHARLOTTE — Frenchy’s Sip and Shop has turned a concrete shell in South End into a haven for wine and beer enthusiasts.

The specialty shop and tasting room opens on July 13. It’s at 200 W. Tremont St., Suite 103.

The project is more than a decade in the making for Chris Sarette and his partner.

Expect Frenchy’s to offer an expansive selection of natural wines and craft beer. There’s also a selection of food from breads, cheeses and charcuterie.

