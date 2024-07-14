Craft-beer community honors late Wooden Robot founder

CHARLOTTE — The Wooden Robot Brewery’s Dan Wade may be gone — but Charlotte’s craft-beer community is making sure he’s not forgotten.

The Queen City Brewers Festival is highlighting his legacy by renaming its best-in-show honor as the “Dan Wade Best Of Show Award.” The first-ever award bearing that name will be presented at the annual festival in February 2025.

Wade died in a tragic fall at the South End brewery in February.

“It essentially is a flagship in the craft-beer community tied to excellence in brewing and raising awareness,” says Jeremy Selan, founder of the Charlotte Beer Collective, of the award named for Wade. “I think his principles align so strongly with what we do as an organization, which is support other brewers.”

