Friends, family, classmates, honor student-athlete killed in shooting

CHARLOTTE — Classmates, family members, and friends gathered Friday afternoon at Garinger High School to honor 14-year-old Johnnie McClendon, who was shot and killed last weekend.

The student-athlete died Sunday night from what appeared to be an accidental shooting at his north Charlotte home on Keswick Avenue.

NOW | Memorial for Garinger HS student 14 y/o Johnnie McClendon who was fatally shot last Sunday night. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/jKSpsP1dlT — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) December 8, 2023

McClendon’s teammates on the junior varsity basketball team also paid their respects ahead of their game, which honored him, as well.

At 11 p.m. on Channel 9, reporter Channel 9 Jonathan Lowe speaks with the principal about how he has led his students and staff during what has been a tragically difficult week.

Myhjee Majors, 19, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

VIDEO: 14-year-old who played basketball for Garinger HS killed in shooting

14-year-old who played basketball for Garinger HS killed in shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group