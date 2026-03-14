FTC sends $47M in refunds to Invitation Homes renters

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Trade Commission is issuing more than $47.2 million in refunds to consumers who were charged unlawful and undisclosed fees by Invitation Homes, one of the nation’s largest single‑family rental companies.

The payments stem from a 2024 FTC lawsuit accusing the company of misleading renters about true lease costs, adding mandatory hidden fees, failing to inspect homes before move‑in, and improperly withholding security deposits for normal wear‑and‑tear or pre‑existing damage.

As part of a settlement, Invitation Homes agreed to turn over $48 million for consumer compensation and to reform its leasing and deposit‑handling practices.

Refunds are being sent to 444,131 eligible consumers who paid at least $45 in covered fees between January 2021 and September 2024, unless they already received a refund directly from the company. Checks must be cashed within 90 days.

Consumers with questions can contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, at 800‑804‑6915 or info@InvitationHomesRefund.com.

The FTC reminds the public that it never requires payment or personal banking information to issue refunds.

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