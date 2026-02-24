Fugitive arrested after multi‑agency pursuit through Union County

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department arrested a Concord man after a vehicle pursuit that started near a Walmart on West Roosevelt Boulevard and continued into Union County.

Officers were tracking a stolen van flagged by a Flock Safety camera when the driver, later identified as 46‑year‑old Joshua Lee Orr, sped away.

The chase involved multiple agencies, and stop sticks were deployed before Orr crashed through a gate, hit a guardrail, and ran from the vehicle. He was quickly taken into custody.

Orr is wanted as a fugitive from South Carolina and also has a probation violation warrant in North Carolina.

He now faces additional charges, including felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being processed at the Union County Detention Center.

