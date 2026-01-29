Local

CMPD: Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit linked to shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrested a juvenile suspect Thursday following a vehicle pursuit linked to a shooting into an occupied dwelling. The arrest occurred after officers attempted a traffic stop around 9:45 a.m. in west Charlotte.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Charlotte, Rowan County

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling. The driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through multiple divisions of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Department of Transportation camera caught the end of the pursuit at Clanton Road and Interstate 77. Chopper 9 Skyzoom launched and flew to the west Charlotte scene where there were several patrol units, an ambulance, and the car that had crashed on the side of the road.

0 of 7

The kid got out of the car and ran off but officers quickly caught up with them and they were apprehended.

VIDEO: Shootout over vape pens at park leads to 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured

Shootout over vape pens at park leads to 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read