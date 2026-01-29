CMPD: Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit linked to shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrested a juvenile suspect Thursday following a vehicle pursuit linked to a shooting into an occupied dwelling. The arrest occurred after officers attempted a traffic stop around 9:45 a.m. in west Charlotte.

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling. The driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through multiple divisions of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Department of Transportation camera caught the end of the pursuit at Clanton Road and Interstate 77. Chopper 9 Skyzoom launched and flew to the west Charlotte scene where there were several patrol units, an ambulance, and the car that had crashed on the side of the road.

The kid got out of the car and ran off but officers quickly caught up with them and they were apprehended.

