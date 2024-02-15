Funding secured to get rid of smelly algae on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Neighbors in Cornelius have secured the funds needed to address the foul-smelling algae that have popped up in Lake Norman.

Complaints started pouring in last month regarding a scum that has spread across 10 acres of the lake. It’s a blue-green algae that’s harmful to pets and swimmers, but it costs $60,000 to fix.

Charlotte Water, Duke Energy, and each county that surrounds the lake provided the funding.

They hoped to secure it before April, which is when the algae would have become harder to get rid of.

