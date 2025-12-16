Funding squeeze forces CMS to cut 10% of new hires amid enrollment decline

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is planning to cut back on new hires by about 10% next school year due to a drop in enrollment and expected funding squeeze.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the district’s student population dropped by about 1.7% this year, which means there will be a decrease in state funding for CMS next year.

Additionally, the Trump administration has proposed steep cuts to Title II, III, and IV grants, and the state still has not approved a new budget, including raises for state employees like teachers.

