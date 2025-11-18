CMS releases statement regarding attendance amid CBP operation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent Channel 9 a statement Monday regarding student attendance amid the immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte.

“Daily attendance is unofficial data until finalized and approved by the state. Unofficial attendance data from today indicates that approximately 20,935 students were absent from school today. This accounts for approximately 15% of students enrolled in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The number of students absent today varied across our 185 schools and across various student groups,” the district said in the statement.

CMS added, “A school representative will contact parents/guardians when their child accumulates 3, 6 and 10 unexcused absences. After 10 unexcused absences, the principal’s designee or attendance official will issue a 10-day letter stating that the student is in violation of the NC attendance law and parents may be referred for prosecution and the Department of Social Services notified.”

