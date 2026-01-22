Fundraising effort launches to renovate historic theater into venue

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Business and civic leaders in Cabarrus County hope to raise $3.75 million to turn an 80-year-old, long-dormant movie theater into a performing arts center named in honor of The Avett Brothers and their family.

The project involves renovating the 13,000-square-foot Paula Theater on South Main Street in downtown Mount Pleasant. The theater opened in 1948 and closed less than a decade later.

Mount Pleasant is in eastern Cabarrus County, 10 miles from Concord.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Mooresville theater company making theater accessible to all

Mooresville theater company making theater accessible to all

©2026 Cox Media Group