Fundraising effort launches to renovate historic theater into venue

Avett Theater A fundraising effort is underway in Cabarrus County to renovate a historic theater in downtown Mount Pleasant. The venue would be renamed in honor of homegrown band The Avett Brothers and their family. (The Avett Theater)
MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Business and civic leaders in Cabarrus County hope to raise $3.75 million to turn an 80-year-old, long-dormant movie theater into a performing arts center named in honor of The Avett Brothers and their family.

The project involves renovating the 13,000-square-foot Paula Theater on South Main Street in downtown Mount Pleasant. The theater opened in 1948 and closed less than a decade later.

Mount Pleasant is in eastern Cabarrus County, 10 miles from Concord.

