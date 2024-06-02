Fundraising for fallen officers

Charlotte — A friend of officer Alden Elliot is helping to give back to the families who lost their husbands, fathers, and loved ones in the line of duty.

Officer Alden Elliot was one of four officers who lost their lives while working a U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force in April at an officer-involved shooting on Galway Drive in Charlotte.

Now, his friends and the community have a chance to provide support to their loved ones just as they did for the general public everyday while on duty.

Anyone who wants to contribute can now head to a website and buy a t-shirt and have the proceeds go to those families of the fallen officers.

The t-shirts read ‘Never Forgotten’ on the front and each officer’s name surrounded by their respected emblems on the back.

A friend of Alden Elliott, one of the four law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in April, sent me this.



The online storefront will be open from June 1 to June 28 for anyone interested.

To head to the website click this link.

