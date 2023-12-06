Funeral held for Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte nearly 80 years after disappearing

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 80 years after he went missing in action, a funeral was held for a Charlotte Tuskegee Airman Wednesday morning.

Second Lieutenant Fred L. Brewer was only 23 years old when he disappeared while escorting a bomber on a raid over Germany.

Scientists were finally able to identify his remains thanks to forensic analysis.

Family members, friends, and veterans gathered at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to honor Brewer.

Brewer vanished in 1944 while flying one of the 57 fighter planes on a mission to Germany. While 47 of the planes returned to base, Brewer’s did not.

A year later, he was declared dead. His remains were recovered after the war, but technology at the time was unable to identify them.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with veterans who attended the service about the historic discovery.

It gave me cold chills when I got the email about it. And then, when we found out that we were going to be a part of this, it was unbelievable,” Army veteran Ethel Burch said.

Brewer will be buried Wednesday afternoon at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

