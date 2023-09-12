Fury 325 at Carowinds named best steel roller coaster

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds’ Fury 325 has been named the world’s best steel roller coaster, according to newspaper Amusement Today.

The coaster won the title for the seventh consecutive year.

Fury 325 is one of the world’s tallest and most popular roller coasters. But back in June, it shut down after a visitor noticed one of the support beams was cracked. A second crack was found later in July.

The ride was tested by the park more than 500 times before a final inspection was conducted to make sure it was safe to operate again.

