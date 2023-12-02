Gamecocks (Taylor’s Version): USC adds Taylor Swift business, entertainment course

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Life is just a classroom. And in this University of South Carolina classroom, the subject is Taylor Swift.

The course will focus on Swift’s business acumen and her “agency as a woman” in the industry, according to Allen Wallace with the university’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management, our partners at ABC Columbia report.

Swift has long pushed the boundaries of mainstream pop music and has gained a wildly loyal fan base in doing so. From “America’s Sweetheart” teenage country star to Spotify’s Top Global Artist and Grammy Award-winning international pop icon, Swift has navigated a complex political corner of the music industry.

Wallace says the course examines the recent re-recording of her albums in a business move to legally own her music catalog. Her “era” branding, social media, tour management and merchandising will also be studied.

The course title “Life is Just a Classroom: Taylor’s Version” plays off lyrics in her song New Romantics, recently re-released in the album 1989 (Taylor Version).

Kate Blanton, an academic advisor at the college, will teach the course.

It’ll be offered in spring 2024.

USC joins Harvard, Stanford, and other universities in adding the Swift-based course.

