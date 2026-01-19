Gantt Center honors Dr. King’s legacy with arts and activism

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, the Harvey B. Gantt Center honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s theme was called Instruments of Change, and it honored the connection between the arts and activism.

It paid homage to the impact of Dr. King during the Civil Rights Movement.

Parent Ogechi Davis spoke with Channel 9 about Dr. King’s legacy.

“We always talk about kindness and treating others the way you would want them to treat you. That is what Martin Luther King Jr. talked about. That’s what he represented, so it’s just teaching your children to be good people,” said Davis.

The event also featured music, performance, and visual art. The museum’s newest exhibition is entitled In Pursuit of Home. It features work from artist Mario Moore.

VIDEO: ‘Help the community’: Charlotte teen inspired by MLK gives to those in need

‘Help the community’: Charlotte teen inspired by MLK gives to those in need

©2026 Cox Media Group