Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood say ‘it’s been amazing’ to build homes for families in need

CHARLOTTE — Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood swapped their lives of glamour for hammers as ambassadors of Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project.

The couple has been working with hundreds of volunteers all week to build homes in west Charlotte.

They said they are used to being put to work after growing up on farms.

“This is my favorite thing; I love getting my hands dirty, and I love getting to meet the person who’s going to be living inside the home,” Yearwood said.

“Oh, it’s been amazing. The weather is great, the people are great, and the building site is amazing. We have laughed so much,” Brooks said.

Brooks and Yearwood said this humor and friendship have carried them through nearly 18 years of marriage.

They said working on the build has sort of been like couples counseling.

“Work all you want, but when you start disagreeing, maybe the other side of the house needs somebody,” Brooks said.

“We’ve learned that it’s good to do the work together. And then it’s also good to work on opposite sides of the house,” Yearwood explained.

The couple said that advice came straight from former president Jimmy Carter and his wife when they first joined their relief efforts in 2005.

