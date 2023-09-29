Labor of Love: Habitat for Humanity brings largest Charlotte project to the west side

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of volunteers plan to transform nine acres of land on Charlotte’s west side.

The Meadows at Plato Price is ground zero for Habitat for Humanity’s development in partnership with the Carter Work Project.

It will be built at the former Plato Price School for Black Students which was named after a white man who championed the rights of black children to get a good education.

By Oct. 6, eight families will receive keys to their new homes and will move into the growing west Charlotte neighborhood.

Bob Glusenkamp with Habitat says this is the largest project to date for the Charlotte chapter, but it’s worth it.

“It takes an inordinate amount of planning to get all the materials in place, all of the tools and equipment,” Glusenkamp said. “The need for safe, homes that are affordable may not go away anytime soon.”

Per day, 900 volunteers from all over the world are helping with the Carter Work Project, a 1980′s’ mission created by former president Jimmy Carter.

In 1987, Carter helped build 14 homes in Charlotte’s Optimist Park.

He is now in hospice, so country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are standing in his place.

