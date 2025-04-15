Gas leak prompts evacuation at Tyson plant in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Emergency crews are responded to a gas leak Tuesday at the Tyson Foods Processing Plant in the 200 block of South Secrest Avenue in Monroe.

Tyson employees have been safely evacuated from the building, officials with the city of Monroe said.

The Monroe Fire Hazmat Team is on scene, and an additional hazmat team from Charlotte was called in to assist.

At 12:30 p.m., a city spokesperson said the leak was controlled.

There was no longer an active gas leak, and no injuries were reported, he said.

Officials did not specify what kind of gas.

Avoid the area, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

