Gas leak, water main break closes Matthews road

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department closed a road while crews worked on a natural gas leak and a water main break.

Officials said the entrance to Matthews School Road from Crestdale Road is closed to all traffic.

Charlotte Water and Piedmont Natural Gas responded to the 800 block of Matthews School Road on Friday afternoon to make repairs to the road following a water main break and gas leak.

Matthews Fire and EMS also responded to evaluate safety concerns.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

