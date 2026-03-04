Gas prices surge in Carolinas due to Iran conflict

HICKORY, N.C. — The conflict with Iran is driving up gas prices everywhere.

In North Carolina, the average price per gallon is just under $3.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was in the Foothills spoke with drivers who filled up in anticipation of higher gas prices.

>>Click here to find gas prices in our area.

Jim Bledsoe paid $2.99 a gallon at the pump on Wednesday in Burke County after filling up for 25 cents cheaper just a week ago.

“No telling where it will go really,” said resident Jim Bledsoe.

The increases reflected a sharp rise in the price of oil in response to uncertainty in the global energy markets.

“People on fixed income can’t afford gas prices,” resident Sherry Milam said. “We can’t hardly afford our groceries.”

Perhaps no one has noticed that more than independent truck drivers, including “G” who’s been driving for more than 20 years. He said he’s paying 60 cents more a gallon for diesel this week.

“With the price, I fill up this truck,” G said. “I just work to get gas to get diesel to put in my truck.”

In Hickory, Teressa Clark and her cousin said they were willing to drive around to find a better price where some prices are above $3 a gallon.

“At the end of the day, if you want to ride and get from point A to point B, you have to pay it. The high prices and the low ones,” Clarke said.

Herb Gilson expected to see prices rise at the pump this week. His thoughts are with the U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

“I’m praying it doesn’t last long. It’s up to the lord,” he said.

Gasoline prices in the Carolinas are less expensive than the national average of $3.20 a gallon.

