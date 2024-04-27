Gaston Commission runoff candidates prep for runoff election

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Republicans in Gaston County are heading back to the polls.

One vote separated two county commissioners for South Point Township on the County Commission.

Jim Bailey came out on top in March against incumbent Ronnie Worley.

The two candidates will meet again for the May 14 runoff.

“I run on a Christian, conservative platform with a smaller government and less spending. And a lot of people liked that message,” Bailey said.

“I just have the experience, and we need to keep experienced folks in the office,” Worley said.

