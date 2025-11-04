Gaston County confirms 16th rabies case this year

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A skunk that tested positive for rabies has prompted a public health alert in Cherryville after a dog was possibly exposed to the virus on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Mary’s Grove Road where the dog, which had an expired rabies vaccination, encountered the skunk showing neurological issues. The dog received a booster shot from the family veterinarian, and there was no human contact with the skunk.

The skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh on Friday.

Following the confirmation, enforcement specialists conducted a neighborhood canvass in the area to notify residents of the rabies case and verify rabies vaccinations for pets.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement Division emphasized the importance of maintaining valid rabies vaccinations for pets to ensure the safety of both animals and humans.

