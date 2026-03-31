Gaston County farmers’ markets to accept SNAP benefits this year

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Several Gaston County farmers’ markets will begin accepting SNAP benefits this year.

According to the Gaston Gazette, shoppers at the Belmont, Gastonia, and Mount Holly markets can visit the information booth, tell staff how much they want to spend on their EBT card, and receive tokens or vouchers to use with participating vendors.

Many markets in Mecklenburg County already accept SNAP, including the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market.

VIDEO: USDA urges states to expedite SNAP benefits after new guidance

USDA urges states to expedite SNAP benefits after new guidance

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