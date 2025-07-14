Gaston County freight company to lay off nearly 600 workers

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Daimler Truck North America LLC is expected to lay off nearly 600 workers in the coming months, according to a WARN notice.

The company issued a WARN report to the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Friday.

The report shows that two Mount Holly locations will be affected. About 286 workers will be laid off at the 1803 Main Street location, and 287 at the 1800 North Main Street location, for a total of 573 workers laid off.

The WARN report said the layoffs will take effect on Sept. 9.

View the WARN report here.

Join Channel 9’s Ken Lemon at 5:30 p.m. to learn more.

WATCH: Blood drive, service event take center stage at NAACP National Convention in Uptown

Blood drive, service event take center stage at NAACP National Convention in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group